Gambia: SK West Nawettan - League Cup Reaches Semis

The Serrekunda West league nawettan has reached its semis after four clubs walked their way past the quarter-finals. Jantabai are through after trouncing Kaw Talli 2-0. They are joined in the semis by Jirinton who beat Tigers 3-2 in a five-goal-thriller duel earlier on Saturday.
Empty Land FC, who'd enjoyed a brilliant run going into the round of 16, were left heart-wrenched after losing to Sankum FC on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regular time. Completing the semis fixtures, Pencha FC have also ticketed to the next round after swaggering past Bundas 1-0.