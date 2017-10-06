6 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: "Music Is Our Weapon" Comes to Kigali

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Moses Opobo

"Music Is Our Weapon", the award-winning youth development documentary by Nigerian filmmaker Taye Balogun, will be screened in Kigali this Friday, October 6.

The screening will take place at the Impact Hub in Kiyovu at 6pm.

"Music Is Our Weapon" is a film that attempts to portray the philosophy, history and fight for justice of the most enthralling band in Kenya and their growing influence across the world.

The film explores the fundamental questions on youth empowerment and social justice.

Present at the screening will be the film director and executive producer, Taye Balogun, who will share his journey in making the film, and also facilitate a discussion on its subject matter.

"This will be my first time in Kigali and I am delighted to meet and engage with performers, journalists, social workers, civil society leaders and members of the diplomatic cops," said Taye in a press statement.

The Nigerian-born filmmaker/photographer, activist, Pan Africanist and campaigner, has been on the film scene for over a decade.

In this time, he had done it all - from his role as a Broadway director, to feature films, commercials, and creating provocative images for photography exhibitions.

Taye has also been involved in social/youth development issues in Africa for over six years, and today, is the Director of Media and Campaigns for African Artists Peace Initiative, using art as a medium of communication for peace building.

He has consulted, campaigned and engaged with different international bodies like; Control Arms; Water Aid; Oxfam; Save The Children; African Union; UNESCO; and AYP.

As a teacher/motivational speaker, he has been invited as a visiting lecturer at Howard University, George Town University and Harvard University (all in the United States of America), specialising in films for development.

Rwanda

Government Moves to Relax Anti-Abortion Law

Procuring abortion under specific circumstances is set to be easier if proposed changes to the Penal Code getting the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.