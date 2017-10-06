Rwanda: "Music Is Our Weapon" Comes to Kigali

"Music Is Our Weapon", the award-winning youth development documentary by Nigerian filmmaker Taye Balogun, will be screened in Kigali this Friday, October 6.

The screening will take place at the Impact Hub in Kiyovu at 6pm.

"Music Is Our Weapon" is a film that attempts to portray the philosophy, history and fight for justice of the most enthralling band in Kenya and their growing influence across the world.

The film explores the fundamental questions on youth empowerment and social justice.

Present at the screening will be the film director and executive producer, Taye Balogun, who will share his journey in making the film, and also facilitate a discussion on its subject matter.

"This will be my first time in Kigali and I am delighted to meet and engage with performers, journalists, social workers, civil society leaders and members of the diplomatic cops," said Taye in a press statement.

The Nigerian-born filmmaker/photographer, activist, Pan Africanist and campaigner, has been on the film scene for over a decade.

In this time, he had done it all - from his role as a Broadway director, to feature films, commercials, and creating provocative images for photography exhibitions.

Taye has also been involved in social/youth development issues in Africa for over six years, and today, is the Director of Media and Campaigns for African Artists Peace Initiative, using art as a medium of communication for peace building.

He has consulted, campaigned and engaged with different international bodies like; Control Arms; Water Aid; Oxfam; Save The Children; African Union; UNESCO; and AYP.

As a teacher/motivational speaker, he has been invited as a visiting lecturer at Howard University, George Town University and Harvard University (all in the United States of America), specialising in films for development.