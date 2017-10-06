6 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Kill Somali Govt Soldier in Mogadishu

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a Somali government soldier in the capital, Mogadishu on Friday, the latest in a string of assassinations in the seaside city over the past few months.

A witness has confirmed to Radio Shabelle that hooded assailants armed with pistols have gunned down a member of Somali Intelligence agency (NISA) at a busy junction in Heliwa district.

The gunmen seized the soldier's AK-47 rifle gun before they escaped from the crime scene.

Somali security personnel immediately arrived at the site and conducted an investigation into the incident, but no arrest was reported.

There was no claim of responsibility for the soldier's killing, however, Al Shabaab often carries out such targeted assassinations in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

