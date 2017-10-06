Somalia: Three Somalis Nabbed in Italy for Trafficking Military Parts

Italian police on Wednesday busted a criminal organization trafficking military parts from Italy to Somalia.Three Somalis and one Italian were arrested in Florence,

Three Somalis and one Italian were arrested in Florence, Pisa, and Trapani. In many cases the parts were taken apart to resemble ordinary parts and then reassembled in Somalia, police said.

The gang allegedly relied on a network of collaborators including truckers, junkyard operators and shipping agents in Tuscany, Campania, Calabria, Emilia-Romagna, and Sicily.