6 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Three Somalis Nabbed in Italy for Trafficking Military Parts

Tagged:

Related Topics

Italian police on Wednesday busted a criminal organization trafficking military parts from Italy to Somalia.Three Somalis and one Italian were arrested in Florence,

Three Somalis and one Italian were arrested in Florence, Pisa, and Trapani. In many cases the parts were taken apart to resemble ordinary parts and then reassembled in Somalia, police said.

In many cases the parts were taken apart to resemble ordinary parts and then reassembled in Somalia, police said.

The gang allegedly relied on a network of collaborators including truckers, junkyard operators and shipping agents in Tuscany, Campania, Calabria, Emilia-Romagna, and Sicily.

Somalia

Suspected Al-Shabaab Attack in Mozambique Leaves Two Police Officers Dead

A group of about 30 men attacked three police stations in the coastal district of Mocimboa da Praia, Cabo Delgado… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.