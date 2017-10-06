Uganda: Diamond Platnumz Band in Town for Shell-KCCA Charity Concert

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, who will be the headlining artiste at the charity show organised by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in partnership with Shell Uganda, landed in the country on Friday morning.

Nonetheless, the Platnumz Band with which the singer performs arrived in the country on Thursday at 1pm. Tudd Thomas, a music producer and sound engineer for Platnumz Band, confirmed that the band, which comprises six members and four dancers is excited and ready to put up a good show since it is their first time in Uganda.

"There is no difference between Tanzanians and Ugandans because we are one family and we are going to have fun at the show and feel at home," Tudd said, adding that he expects a big show because they have a lot of surprises that they have planned for Uganda together with Diamond.

The charity concert, which takes place this evening at Kololo Independence Grounds, is part of the annual KCCA Carnival set for the weekend, through to Monday.

Unlike the carnival which is free to all interested city dwellers and Ugandans, the charity show will cost Shs20,000 for ordinary tickets, Shs40,000 for VIP tickets and Shs3m for a VVIP table.

The show will also feature other Ugandan artistes like Sheeba Karungi, Gravity Omutujju, Geosteady, Ykee Benda, Winnie Nwagi, B2C and Irene Ntale among others.

Since it is a charity show, proceeds from the concert will be used to renovate and refurbish KCCA dilapidated schools in the various divisions.

After the charity show, KCCA has also organised a motor rally that will take place at Naguru Satelite City before the usual KCCA Carnival that is open to the public.