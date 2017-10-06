Blantyre — Limbe Senior Resident Magistrate Court Monday convicted and sentenced a 21 year old Kaka Mdoka to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for raping a 28 year old woman.

Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Widson Nhlane told Mana Thursday that the incident happened in August, 2017 when the victim was coming from a friend's house within the township.

"When coming back from a friend's house, the victim saw Mdoka standing near her residential house.

As she approached her house, the convict grabbed the victim and forcibly slept with her without her consent," he said

The Police PRO said the victim reported the matter to the police and the victim was issued a medical report.

"The results from the hospital proved that this woman was indeed raped and it was tendered as evidence in court," he said.

In mitigation, Mdoka asked the court for leniency in passing judgement.

Magistrate Thoko Soko convicted and sentenced the accused to 10 years IHL as his actions were contrary to section 133 of the penal code.

He said Mdoka needed a stiff sentence as this was a serious offence and should deter other would be offenders.

Mdoka hails from Kanjanga Village in Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre.