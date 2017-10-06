6 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Gets 10 Years IHL for Raping a 28 Year Old Woman

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Caroline Chitenje

Blantyre — Limbe Senior Resident Magistrate Court Monday convicted and sentenced a 21 year old Kaka Mdoka to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for raping a 28 year old woman.

Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Widson Nhlane told Mana Thursday that the incident happened in August, 2017 when the victim was coming from a friend's house within the township.

"When coming back from a friend's house, the victim saw Mdoka standing near her residential house.

As she approached her house, the convict grabbed the victim and forcibly slept with her without her consent," he said

The Police PRO said the victim reported the matter to the police and the victim was issued a medical report.

"The results from the hospital proved that this woman was indeed raped and it was tendered as evidence in court," he said.

In mitigation, Mdoka asked the court for leniency in passing judgement.

Magistrate Thoko Soko convicted and sentenced the accused to 10 years IHL as his actions were contrary to section 133 of the penal code.

He said Mdoka needed a stiff sentence as this was a serious offence and should deter other would be offenders.

Mdoka hails from Kanjanga Village in Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre.

Malawi

Council Asks NGOs to Accommodate Youths in Various Projects

Mchinji District Council Chairperson, Edison Josiah has called on Non-governmental organizations in the district to come… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.