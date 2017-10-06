Rwanda: APR Refute Claims of Hiring Masudi

APR FC have denied reports that they have appointed Djuma Masudi as the new head coach to replace Jimmy Mulisa.

This follows reports that the former striker was back at the club as head coach.

"Mulisa is the coach of APR and still has a contract with us. There is no plan to replace him. He is the coach and will remain so," the APR General Secretary Adolphe Camalade Kalisa said.

Kalisa added that they haven't even contacted Masudi or negotiated anything with him.

Under Jimmy Mulisa, APR managed to win last year's Heroes Cup and Peace Cup. In his two years with Rayon Sports as the head coach, Masudi won the 2016 Peace Cup and last season's AZAM Rwanda Premier league. Mulisa started the national league campaign on a high after beating Sunrise 2-0 last Saturday.