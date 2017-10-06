South Africa: Double Arrests As Hawks Underworld Investigation Heats Up

Two more suspects have been arrested for two separate underworld shootings in the latest breakthrough in a massive Hawks investigation.

Recent arrests for crimes linked to the underworld have apparently led to investigators unravelling an intricate network of individuals allegedly linked to violence which has played out in Cape Town over the past few months.

One of the suspects was arrested early on Thursday, barely a week after Jordan Fabe, 25, of Westridge, was taken into custody in connection with a shooting in which two men were wounded in Café Caprice in Camps Bay on April 17.

Fabe was taken into custody last Friday, September 29.

The duo is expected in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Arrests

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha on Friday confirmed a 21-year-old from Kraaifontein was also arrested in connection with a shooting which happened just outside Coco Bar in the city centre.

He is the second suspect to be arrested for this incident, in which a patron and a DJ were wounded on May 5.

In early September, Naeem Harris, 21, of Portlands, was arrested for this incident.

Both the Café Caprice and the Coco Bar shootings are suspected to be linked to violence linked to the notorious bouncer industry.

In an exclusive interview with News24 about two weeks ago, controversial businessman Nafiz Modack said he was the intended target of the Camps Bay shooting in Café Caprice.

"That particular day, we were supposed to have a meeting there. At the last minute, I cancelled," he had said.

Underworld violence started surging in Cape Town late in 2016 when a new grouping of men, headed by Modack, started taking control of nightclub security from a more established grouping.

The takeover sparked violence and several shootings.

