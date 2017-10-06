Two more suspects have been arrested for two separate underworld shootings in the latest breakthrough in a massive Hawks… Read more »

Police have made an appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the kidnapping case to contact Detective Captain Pat Banda on 082 449 0291.

"Mashabane is alleged to have been kidnapped at the gate of his house at Kamhlushwa, near Tonga. According to information, a number of men bundled him into his vehicle and he was later found fatally shot in his vehicle," said Hlathi.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.