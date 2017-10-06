Former Nkomazi Local Municipality speaker Victor Mashabane has been shot dead, Mpumalanga police said on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said Mashabane, 55, was shot dead by unknown men on Tuesday night.
"Mashabane is alleged to have been kidnapped at the gate of his house at Kamhlushwa, near Tonga. According to information, a number of men bundled him into his vehicle and he was later found fatally shot in his vehicle," said Hlathi.
Nkomazi is an ANC-run municipality.
Police have made an appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the kidnapping case to contact Detective Captain Pat Banda on 082 449 0291.
News24