6 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cop Caught Sleeping On the Job in Trouble

A police officer from Mpumalanga is in hot water after he was caught on video sleeping on duty at the KwaMhlanga police station.

In the 45-second video doing the rounds on social media, the officer whose surname is Phaka - according to the name tag on his jersey - is seen fast asleep while members of the public wait to be assisted.

A woman can be heard saying " ulele (he is asleep)". The same woman can also be heard saying " udakiwe! (he is drunk!)".

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi on Thursday said Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma had taken note of and "is perturbed by a video clip making rounds on social media depicting a policeman sleeping on duty".

"The policeman depicted slouched on a chair unperturbed even by the noise caused by his colleagues and clients, appears to be sleeping at the community service centre. A preliminary probe suggests that the incident may have taken place at the KwaMhlanga police station," Hlathi said in a statement.

Hlathi said Zuma had assured the community that he would "leave no stone unturned when dealing with this type of behaviour".

"He has in the meantime called on all managers to display leadership and quality management skills at all times, irrespective of whether [they are] on or off duty," said Hlathi.

Hlathi said there would be a formal investigation into the matter.

