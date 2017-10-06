Kenya: Safari 7s Called Off

This year's Safari 7s has been called off, a statement from the Kenya Rugby Union said on Friday.

The annual showpiece had been moved to November 3, but according to KRU, the current political stalemate in the country has forced them to call it off altogether.

Kenya is set to hold a repeat election on October 26.

"Planning and preparations were at an advance stage, but after considering alternative dates and, after consultations with both internal and external stakeholders as a result in the prevailing political climate, the LOC had advised the KRU Board it would be prudent to postpone the event," the statement said.

Fiji Barracudas, Germany, Zimbabwe, Western Province, Uganda and Kenya 7s were set to take part in the competition. The competition was scheduled to return to the RFUEA grounds, for the first time since 2010.

This is the first time Safari 7s is not happening since 1996.