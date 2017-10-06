Kenya: DPP Orders Odinga, Kalonzo Probed Over Presidential Poll Remarks

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko has asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka for declaring that there will be no election on October 26 and intimidating the IEBC.

This follows a petition by voter Samuel Waweru Gikuru to the DPP, who claims that the statements made by the two leaders amount to criminal offences under Section 132 of the Penal Code and Sections13 (k) (i) (as read with Section 19) of the Election Offences Act.

"I write therefore and pursuant to the provisions of Article 157(4) of the Constitution Section 5(2)(b) ODPP Act 2013 and Section 21 of the Elections Offences Act 2017 to direct and require you to undertake thorough, comprehensive and expeditious investigations into allegations and/or matters," reads the letter addressed to DCI Ndegwa Muhoro.

The probe should be completed in 21 days upon which the file will be submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for perusal and appropriate directions.

Tobiko has designated a team of senior prosecutors to provide technical guidance and assistance to the investigating team.

Odinga has been insisting that for him to participate in the forthcoming presidential poll, there must be reforms at the IEBC which includes the removal of some of the officials who includes the Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba.