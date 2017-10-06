6 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: DPP Orders Odinga, Kalonzo Probed Over Presidential Poll Remarks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko has asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka for declaring that there will be no election on October 26 and intimidating the IEBC.

This follows a petition by voter Samuel Waweru Gikuru to the DPP, who claims that the statements made by the two leaders amount to criminal offences under Section 132 of the Penal Code and Sections13 (k) (i) (as read with Section 19) of the Election Offences Act.

"I write therefore and pursuant to the provisions of Article 157(4) of the Constitution Section 5(2)(b) ODPP Act 2013 and Section 21 of the Elections Offences Act 2017 to direct and require you to undertake thorough, comprehensive and expeditious investigations into allegations and/or matters," reads the letter addressed to DCI Ndegwa Muhoro.

The probe should be completed in 21 days upon which the file will be submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for perusal and appropriate directions.

Tobiko has designated a team of senior prosecutors to provide technical guidance and assistance to the investigating team.

Odinga has been insisting that for him to participate in the forthcoming presidential poll, there must be reforms at the IEBC which includes the removal of some of the officials who includes the Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.