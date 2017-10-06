National Registration Bureau (NRB) Data Supervisor, Esther Munthali has said registration of birth is now compulsory, universal and systematic.

She made the remarks Thursday during a District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting held at the boma where she briefed members about registration of birth, the process the Bureau is about to roll out in the district.

"Initially, birth registration was voluntary for indigenous Malawians under the repealed Birth and Death Registration Act of 1904. But now, it has become mandatory following the enactment of the 2010 National Registration Bureau Act," Munthali disclosed.

She said the Act introduces universal and compulsory registration of births, marriages, deaths and issuance of National Identity Cards to all Malawians aged 16 and above and identity cards to all resident foreigners,"

Munthali explained that what it means now is that every new born baby should be registered at a health facility within six weeks of birth.

NRB Supervisor pointed out that registration of birth is a vital step towards building a protective environment for children against abuse, exploitation, violence and statelessness.

Munthali added, "The process would help government develop relevant plans on health service delivery such as immunisation."

She urged public servants to sensitize the communities about the issue saying NRB alone could not afford to reach all corners of the district due to financial constraints.