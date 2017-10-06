6 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Ervine Continues Good Run

Tagged:

Related Topics

Craig Ervine continued with his good run with the bat after scoring an unbeaten 41 yesterday as Bualwayo Metropolitan Tuskers stretched their lead in the Logan Cup battle against Harare Metropolitan Eagles to 163 runs at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

The Chevrons star, who scored 63 on the first day, added an unbeaten 41 yesterday. Another national team star, Sean Williams, also contributed an unbeaten 45 at stumps yesterday. The Tuskers were 125/2 at the close of play on day two after they had bundled out the hosts for 200, which gave them a 38-run first innings lead. In the other match, Zimbabwe Academy closed the day on 152/5 yesterday. The Academy side were bundled out for 168 in their first innings while MidWest Rhinos scored 298 in their first innings.

Zimbabwe

17 School Boys in Botched Circumcision Operations

At least 17 boys of school going-age in Goromonzi were recently forced to seek urgent medical attention after an unknown… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.