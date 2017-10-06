Zimbabwe: Ervine Continues Good Run

Craig Ervine continued with his good run with the bat after scoring an unbeaten 41 yesterday as Bualwayo Metropolitan Tuskers stretched their lead in the Logan Cup battle against Harare Metropolitan Eagles to 163 runs at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

The Chevrons star, who scored 63 on the first day, added an unbeaten 41 yesterday. Another national team star, Sean Williams, also contributed an unbeaten 45 at stumps yesterday. The Tuskers were 125/2 at the close of play on day two after they had bundled out the hosts for 200, which gave them a 38-run first innings lead. In the other match, Zimbabwe Academy closed the day on 152/5 yesterday. The Academy side were bundled out for 168 in their first innings while MidWest Rhinos scored 298 in their first innings.