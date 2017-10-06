6 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Unicef to Expand Early Childhood Devt Programmes in Rwanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Minnie Karanja

UNICEF is set to expand its early childhood development (ECD) programmes in Rwanda following a new grant worth over €3.5 million from the IKEA Foundation.

The grant will go towards supporting the Government and civil society organisations to improve the welfare of children.

"This grant from the IKEA Foundation will allow significant expansion of early childhood initiatives in Rwanda. In addition to expanding access to pre-primary education, programmes will include parenting sessions for caregivers, and improved nutrition and child protection services, allowing over 40,000 Rwandan children to have happier, healthier childhoods," said Ted Maly, UNICEF Rwanda Representative.

Despite progress in primary education, access to pre-primary school and ECD services is still low. According to the Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey 2014-2015, only 13 per cent of children between 3-6 years attend an organised ECD programmes.

"Evidence shows that 80% of a child's brain develops between 0 to 3 years of age. Children need adequate care and stimulation in the early years so they don't lose their development potential later in life. The Government of Rwanda has put words into action through investment in concrete ECD programmes, such as centre- and home-based child care, home visit, and early literacy," Maly said.

Speaking about the new funding, Vivek Singh, Programme Manager for the IKEA Foundation said, "We believe that all children have the right to a healthy start in life and a quality education, which starts with development in their early years. This is why we are supporting UNICEF."

Cabinet recently endorsed the revised National ECD Policy fostering a coordinated and integrated approach. Early childhood development has also been prioritised in development plans like the National Strategy for Transformation.

Rwanda

Government Moves to Relax Anti-Abortion Law

Procuring abortion under specific circumstances is set to be easier if proposed changes to the Penal Code getting the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.