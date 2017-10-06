Tanzania: Hospital Launches Heart Fund

Mwanza — Bugando Medical Centre (BMC) has launched an initiative, dubbed the Heart Foundation Lake Zone Chapter, for soliciting money to support training of cardiologists.

Complications of heart-related diseases are increasing in the Lake Zone with a few cardiologists at the main heart institute.

More than 700 people, who were screened for heart disease complications during a World Heart Day campaign held at the hospital last week were diagnosed with different heart complications.

There is only one cardiothoracic surgeon and two cardiologists at BMC, which is the main heart institute for Lake Zone residents. This was said last week by BMC Director, Dr Abel Makubi.

He explained that the basket fund initiative was part of efforts to support the government for improving the health sector. "The government itself cannot manage to train enough health experts and provide medical equipment to hospitals in the country," he said.

He called upon well-wishers to donate to a basket account No 150298997000 of CRDB Bank.

The head of cardiothoracic surgery at BMC, Prof William Mahalu, said it was their wish that through the funds generated from the basket, they could also manage to construct another heart institute in the Lake Zone to provide treatment for increasing number of heart patients.

Prof Mahalu explained that BMC begun offering heart treatment services, including heart surgeries since 2007 and that so far, 352 patients had undergone open heart surgeries and 176 minor ones.

He noted that heart diseases were currently more of a lifestyle oriented disease because people ate foods, which were high in calories and failing to do exercises.

He urged people to undergo regular screening tests for heart diseases, especially after reaching 40 years old.

Meanwhile, a cardiologist at BMC, Ms Glory Joseph, says more than 700 children aged between 0 and 15 years, who were screened for heart diseases at BMC this year, 300 were diagnosed with different heart defects that required major heart surgeries.