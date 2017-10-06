Malawi: Council Asks NGOs to Accommodate Youths in Various Projects

Mchinji — Mchinji District Council Chairperson, Edison Josiah has called on Non-governmental organizations in the district to come forward and impart business knowledge among the youth to become self-reliant.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during the graduation ceremony of 58 youth at Mkonkha village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mabvere after receiving business skills through "Youth in Action" project (YIA) being implemented in three traditional authorities in the district.

Josiah said the council has developed plans for the 2017-2018 to accommodate youth in various activities.

"Let me give credit to YIA for coming up with a project to support our youths in the district especially those who dropped out from school by giving them business skills so that they start relying on themselves.

Youths who dropped out of school in villages due to poverty are suffering because they are not economically empowered," he said.

The Chairperson asked the graduates to use the skills they got from the project accordingly if they are to boost their businesses.

Speaking on behalf of Youth in Action (YIA) project, District Youth Officer, Maudling Nhlema said the project has already started producing good fruits

He said some of the youth benefiting from the project are school dropouts who have gone back to their respective schools as they are now able to pay the fees on their own through profits realized from their businesses.

"These youths have been receiving trainings on business activities such as farming, vocational trainings, running small shops and village savings and loans among others," Nhlema said.

The graduates received K70, 000 each as a starting park to run small scale businesses.

The project is targeting young people aged 14 to 18 years with the funding from Master Care Foundation.

One of the graduates Daniel Chisale 18, said the project has made him to go back to school after staying home for one and half years due to lack of fees.

"With the capital obtained from the YIA project, I opened a Tea Room shop where I earn a lot of profits and I am able to pay school fees on my own," he said.

The project is in three Traditional Authorities of Mavwere, Mduwa and Mkanda in Mchinji district.