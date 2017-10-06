Nigeria: World Mental Health Day - Centre to Hold Free Screening for Lagosians

The Retreat, Nigeria's purpose built private mental hospital, based in Ikorodu, will hold a mental awareness and free mental health screening on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 to mark the World Mental Health Day.

WMHD, according to the World Health Organisation, is marked with the objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilising efforts in support of mental health.

The day thus provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental issues to talk about their work and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

In line with the WHO objectives, The Retreat, according to its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Olufemi Oluwatayo will create a mental awareness exercise and free screening to add value to mental services in Nigeria across board including education.

He said: "The World Mental Health Day theme this year focuses on 'Mental Health at the Work Place'. We know that many employers and organisations do not see issues of mental health at the workplace as a priority and many employees may be suffering in silence. We therefore feel that this is an opportunity to help screen people for common mental disorders such as anxiety and depression and advise on treatment pathways if necessary. We are offering a free screening services; skilled Doctors will be on call both on the phone and at the Retreat campus in Ikorodu to offer confidential help", he said.

The mental health awareness will be coordinated by Dr Olufemi Oluwatayo, the Retreat Chief Executive, an award winning graduate of the University of Ibadan Medical School, currently a Consultant Psychiatrist and Medical Director at Milton Park Hospital in United Kingdom. A former Health Advisor to the Lagos State Government, Dr Oluwatayo a WHO Scholar, writer, and a mental health advocate, was also a Welcome Research Fellow and Lecturer at the University of Manchester UK.

The Retreat's highly skilled Psychiatrists, Mental Health Nurses, Therapist Assistants, an Occupational Therapist and a top Clinical Psychologist will be available to provide the services in a therapeutic and serene environment at the Retreat Campus in Ikorodu, Lagos.