South Africa: Roji-Maplanka Appointed Mix Telematics Director

In a surprising twist in the matter involving Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe, the country's embassy has decided to… Read more »

MIX Telematics, the leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has appointed Fundiswa Roji-Maplanka as an independent non-executive director. The appointment is with immediate effect. Previously a non-executive director of MiX Telematics from August 2007 to November 2014, Roji-Maplanka will also be a member of the Audit and Risk and Social and Ethics Committees of the company. She is the founding partner of an investment holding company, Dlondlobala Capital, which she co-founded in 2015. Roji-Maplanka has extensive experience in finance, audit, corporate governance, strategy, private equity, mergers and acquisitions, investment management and investor relations. She has previous stints at Bytes Technology Group, Imperial Holdings, Kagiso Tiso Holdings, Macsteel, Multotec, Pharma and Universal Print Group among other firms.

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.