Cameroon: Carnet Diplomatique - Cameroon, Korea Celebrate Fruitful Ties

Ambassador Lim Jae-Hoon used the occasion of his country's National Day Wednesday to acclaim strides recorded thus far.

The Korean National Foundation Day is celebrated every October 3, considered the day the country's ancestors descended onto Korea from the skies 4350 years ago. The Korean Ambassador to Cameroon, Lim Jae-Hoon organised a reception in Yaounde on October 4, 2017 to mark the celebration of this year's edition. Addressing government Ministers and heads of diplomatic services of other countries, he noted bilateral cooperation between his country and Cameroon established since 1961, have been reinforced during his three-year stay in Cameroon; strengthened by the launching of several projects. He cited among other projects, ongoing construction of the Garoua Referral Hospital by Samsung C&T, Iljin E&C in collaboration with local partners. The project is funded by the Export-Import Bank of Korea. He noted his country is committed to helping Cameroon reinforce its fundamentals and develop its huge potential as the fields of bilateral cooperation between both countries are being diversified. Korean funded projects in Cameroon focus on the importance of vocational training, healthcare, government efficiency and transfer of knowledge. The Ambassador and PM Philemon Yang last year inaugurated Korean-built vocational training centres in Sangmelima, Douala and Limbe. The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is currently building the national institute of Vocational Trainers and Programme Development. The country's government is also completing the construction of a centre of education for agricultural skills in Haute-Sanaga. The Korean government equally provides scholarships and training for Cameroonians to study in Korea. The government of South Korea's involvement in enhancement of efficiency and transparency of public administration in Cameroon is evidenced in several projects. These include a master plan for e-government, the introduction of e-procurement system for the award of public contracts and an e-clearance system for customs called UNIPASS.