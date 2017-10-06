Cameroon: Violence in NW & SW Regions - Govt Decries Biased Media Reporting

"For some time now, Radio France Internationale has been behaving disapprovingly through frequent attacks against Cameroon, especially in the media coverage of the current situation in the North-West and South-West regions. Several chronicles aired in the morning on RFI are truly railing against Cameroonian Institutions and the president of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya. RFI apparently legitimates, or better still encourages threats, intimidations and violence committed by secessionists, including fires against schools campuses, the use of bombs and other various attacks against the defense security forces. These abject and recurrent attacks by RFI against Cameroon are often carried out under the guise of interviews of personalities who are hostile to the peace, unity and stability prevailing in our country, or through press reviews featuring some dubious newspapers of some Western African countries. The Minister of Communication firmly condemns these malpractices contrary to journalistic ethics, and this systematic hostility. He reaffirms that these hostiles stratagems, whether they are aimed at destabilizing our beloved and great nation or at influencing the functioning of her institutions are doomed to failure". (s) ISSA TCHIROMA BAKARY

