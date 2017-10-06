Cameroon: Chantal Biya International Cycling Race - Government Prescribes Diligence in Preparations

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education has cautioned the Cameroon cycling federation against plans to postpone the event.

Members of the organisation committee of the 2017 edition of the Grand Prix International Chantal Biya Cycling Race have revealed they have been trying to postpone the event due to financial constraints. The revelation was made by Honoré Yossi, President of Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACYCLISME) on October 4, 2017 during the second preparatory meeting for the event. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Kpwatt. Going by Yossi, government is yet to disburse funds for the organisation of the event which is scheduled to take place from October 11- 15, 2017. He also complained that sponsors have not signed up for the event yet, noting that the main sponsor of the past editions, the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) has declared that it will not be able to sponsor the event this year due to the fall in prices of fuel in the global market. The cycling federation president also noted the International Cycling Union (ICU) has rejected a request of permission to postpone the event. The organisation also warned of heavy penalties should FECACYCLISME, go ahead and postpone the event. Minister Bidoung Mkpatt, in response to the complaints recommended diligence in the preparations. He noted that the international cycling race bears the name of the First Lady which must be held in high esteem at all times. He also provided suggestions to the problems presented and promised government will support the federation to ensure the success of the competition. The five-day international cycling competition will take place in the Centre and South regions of Cameroon.