Cameroon: South West - Generalised Harmony Is Back

Hundreds who travelled out of the Region last weekend are returning to their activities.

Echoes of conducive calm returning to the South West Region resounded from Bongo Square ceremonial ground in Buea yesterday where hundreds of teachers of Basic, Secondary and Vocational Training assembled to mark their 24th professional World Day. The Governor of the South West Region, Bernard Okalia Bilai, used the 24th World Teachers' day platform in Buea to send a clarion call to stakeholders of Education not to allow the demons take over the schools in place of pupils and students. Fako At the Buea Clerks Quarters ceremonial grounds yesterday mid-day, the top Executive Officer of the South West Region decorated a dozen meritorious teachers working in Buea with the Knight of Academic Honour urging them to redouble their efforts in their noble profession. The Governor advised that pupils and students return to school quickly to build their future and equip themselves intellectually so they may understand the issues of their country. Meme Our correspondent in Kumba confirmed that schools had resumed in Kumba since last Monday in the various Basic and Secondary Education institutions. The Kumba central market as well as peripheral markets of Fiango were all operational. The Senior Divisional Officer for Meme, Ntou'ou Ndong Chamberlain has been taking stock of the past turbulence and drawing lessons for future harmony and peace in his administrative unit. Lebialem Ungitoh Zachary Cheikoh, Senior Divisional Officer for Lebialem spoke to this reporter yesterday afternoon confirming that life had returned to normalcy in the area though schools were still timidly attended. The SDO who was just from presiding at the Teachers' day in the Menji ceremonial ground explained that people were going about their daily activities with stores and workshops open. Mr Ungitoh testified that no gun has been shot in his Division from last Sunday agitations till yesterday as he spoke. The SDO in his speech to teachers craved their indulgence to work towards school resumption while admitting that the school situation was still deplorable. He said underscored that there was fresh life now in Lebialem contrary to what messengers of doom were purporting"

Ndian The Senior Divisional Officer for Ndian, Mbokaya Ashu, spoke to Cameroon Tribune yesterday afternoon relating the generalised calm being enjoyed in the nine administrative Sub-Divisions of the area. "The teachers celebrated their day in happiness and calm yesterday and the turnout was very good", Mr Mbokaya explained to this reporter on the phone. He confirmed that schools were going on in Ndian but for a few pockets where it was timid. "Schools have resumed in Ndian. At one time the number dwindled but now schools have resumed generally" the SDO added. Manyu and Kupe Muanenguba We could not reach the Senior Divisional Officers of Manyu and Kupe Muanenguba to confirm the return to calm but traveller reports hold that the agitations of last weekend are now a thing of the past in Mamfe and Banghem. There, life has returned to ordinary. The dependable source spoke of people traveling in and out of the places with no obstacles and that social activities were on-going as well as many schools receiving pupils and students.

Bernard Okalia Bilai: "Calm Has Returned"

Governor of South West Region

"Calm has returned to the South West Region. Administrative authorities have everything in control. I call on those who are not for school to desist from attacking schools because it is a crime and they may meet the forces of law and order. Let children go to school and become recognised as their teachers have been honoured today (yesterday). Let teachers take their own children to school too and continue to make their profession an honourable one."