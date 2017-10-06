Liberia: Former Ghanaian President Heads

Ahead of the crucial presidential and representative elections in Liberia next week, former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, has arrived in the country as head of the ECOWAS observer mission.

The 71-member ECOWAS Election Observation Mission delegation arrived Thursday at the Roberts International Airport.

Already, a twenty-one ECOWAS Long-Term Observers are deployed across Liberia's 15 administrative Counties.

The Long-term team will be joined this week by 50 Short-term observers, and both teams are headed by former President Mahama for the observation of the pre-election, election-day (October 10), and post-election processes in Liberia.