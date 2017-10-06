Liberia: Final Batch of Ballots On Ground

Photo: Daily Observer

Arrival of ballot papers

Authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) have confirmed that the final batch of ballot forms for the representative elections arrived from Ghana yesterday. This consignment containing the balance 26 of the 73 total pallets, was received at the Roberts International Airport by NEC executive director, Lamin Lighe.

On September 28, the NEC received 47 pallets of representative ballots and yesterday's arrival of 26 pallets brings the total to over three (3) million ballots procured for the 73 electoral districts.

The ballots being uploaded on a truck at the airport

The pallets were offloaded and subsequently conveyed to NEC headquarters under the protection of armed police officers.

Mr. Lighe told journalists that the arrival of the remaining representative ballots concluded the delivery of all elections-related materials procured outside of the country.

"This is an indication that we are on course with preparations and all other efforts in these elections. Our timeline remains on track as we have been, and are still working hard to ensure that October 10 is a success story," Lighe said.

The delivery of election materials to all parts of the country is mostly by road, with the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) assigned helicopters conveying the rest to 'hard-to-reach areas.'

The final batch of ballots on the RIA tarmac

The NEC has spent US$1.5 million to print both the representative and presidential ballots in Slovenia (Europe) and Ghana, respectively, according to the NEC.

There are 3,053,435 presidential ballot papers and 3,112,725 for representatives in a country of 2.1 million voters that are expected to converge at 5,390 polling centers across the country next Tuesday, October 10 to elect the next President of Liberia and Representatives for the 54th Legislature.