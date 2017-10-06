Liberia: Total Liberia Boosts Motorcyclists' Morale With Raffle Draw

TOTAL Liberia Incorporated has given out several prizes to nine winners, featuring one new trycicle (kehkeh), three motorbikes and five pre-loaded fuel cards valued at two hundred United States dollars.

The winners of the prizes included, Arthur Kesselly of Du-port Road who won the tricycle commonly known as 'kehkeh' Mohammed Trawally from Caldwell won the first bike, Paul Lewis from Old Road won the second bike, and Eric Taylor of Rehab Community who the third bike.

The draw was held yesterday at the TOTAL Rehab gas station, which brought together motorcyclists from around Montserrado County, including Caldwell, Du-Port Road and Old Road among others.

The raffle, entitled 'Buy four liters of Total engine oil' and 'win big' ran from the 26th of June to 25th of September 2017, with hundreds of motorcyclists across the country participating.

Meanwhile, only motorcyclists in Montserrado County won the nine prizes with Du-Port Road taking the lead of winning four of the nine prizes.

TOTAL Liberia managing director, Peter K. Adegunle, said he was excited with the level of happiness or smile TOTAL has put on the faces of motorcyclists, including changing the living conditions of some of them by their now owning a kehkeh and bikes.

"We believe that these motorcyclists played an important role in society, particularly in transporting people and so there is a need for us to put smile on their faces and as well empower them like what is being demonstrated," director Adegunle said.

Adegunle said he was also pleased with the level of fairness exhibited by authority of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), adding that "Everyone, including those who did not win, praised us for demonstrating transparency in this raffle."

He said while it was not possible for everyone to be a winner, TOTAL Liberia will continue to be a partner to all the motorcyclists.

"We want to encourage both the winners and losers to form part of the upcoming raffle draw. TOTAL Liberia has a new raffle draw coming up very soon, because we see it as a way of empowering our cyclists," he added.

Other winners include Nathan Ben of Omega, Alvin G. Zeway of 72nd community, Emmanuel Wallace of Du-Port Road, Momoh Kenyor of Du-Port Road and Rahim Wilson of Du-Port, all of who walked away with a fuel card pre-loaded with US$200.

Arthur Kesselly of Du-port Road, who won the tricycle, said he was delighted that they (motorcyclists) can have a partner like TOTAL Liberia empowering them.

"I spent only US$75 dollars to buy engine oil and today, I am now an owner of a kehkeh; it means we truly have a partner. I want to say thanks to TOTAL Liberia for thinking about us and helping to us to ensure that some of us owned a bike," he said.

He however, called on other motorcyclists to use TOTAL Liberia engine oil and at the same time participate in the company's programs.

Authors

Alvin Worzi