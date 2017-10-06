6 October 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia/Gambia: Liscr FC Coach Certificated in Gambia

By Anthony Kokoi

LISCR FC Coach Tapha Manneh (L) receives a certificate of appreciation from CAF coach instructor and former chairman of GFF normalization committee, Alhaji Sillah

Coach Tapha Manneh of LISCR FC has been certificated by The Gambia Football Coaches Association (GFCA) for winning the Liberia Football Association First Division League.

Coach Manneh completed his double trophy triumph that recorded him as the first foreign coach to win double titles in a single league season, and maintain an unbeaten record in the championship (22 games) after winning the 1st division championship and the FA Cup.

Manneh, 52, won his second title, the FA Cup, with LISCR on August 13 after defeating ELWA United 3-0 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium, four days after LISCR were crowned first division champions after collecting 42 points from 10 wins, 12 draws.

The GFCA recognized the 52-year-old coach's achievements in the Liberian league and presented him a certificate of appreciation on Wednesday at an elaborate ceremony held at the Friendship Hostel in Bakau, Gambia.

According to Gambian sports journalist Lamin Del Fadera of Afri radio (107.6 FM) in Banjul, the president of the Gambia Football Coaches Association, Pa Suwareh Faye, said the association is proud of coach Manneh's achievements with LISCR FC in the Liberian league, adding that he was not surprised because of Manneh's past performances in the Gambian league.

During his coaching career in The Gambia, Manneh won eight major trophies, including four FA Cups, three Super Cups and the national league-all as a coach of Gamtel FC.

"Tapha is the first Gambian Coach to win double titles in his debut season that's why we want to encourage him for a Job well done with a certificate of appreciation," GFCA president said.

After receiving his certificate, Coach Manneh, according to Afri Radio, said he was surprised to receive the "great gesture" from the coaches association. He thanked the association and encouraged them to also try and recognize coaches who won the first and second division league titles in The Gambia.

He also thanked the management, players and supporters of LISCR FC for their continuous support.

"A person who feels appreciated will always do more than what is expected,

thank you very much Gambia Football Coaches Association for the motivation," coach Manneh posted on his official Facebook page.

The double title winner, who is currently in The Gambia on vacation, is expected to return to Liberia later in October to begin preparation for the next league season.

