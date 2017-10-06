Liberia: Mother of Twins Appeals for Assistance

A woman who delivered twins during the height of the Ebola Crisis is appealing to humanitarians and organizations to come to her aid so she can adequately support the children.

Speaking to the Daily Observer recently in Paynesville, Madam Comfort Fayah said she has been struggling with the kids over the past three years.

She said since the birth of her twins in 2014, her husband, Victor Fayah, has not been able to support the family.

Madam Fayah suffered from polio as a child and is crippled in one leg.

She said when she delivered the children on September 17, 2014, the news reached many Liberians who came and identified with her, with many promising to assist them.

"Journalists came to interview me and put me on the radio and in newspapers and many people came with promises to help me and the children, but since that time there has been no help," she said.

Madam Fayah named school and household needs as the main challenges she is faced with.

"My children are in school but I am finding it difficult to raise their school fees and also find money to buy their uniforms, which they don't have at present," she said. "We are renting through the help of my church mother who is now unable to help. I need US$150 to pay the rent every six months. This is why I am calling on the good people of Liberia to help me so that my children can go to school and have somewhere to sleep," she pleaded.

Madam Fayah said anyone willing to assist her can reach her on 0776 741 020 and 0886 340 805.