Liberia: Ex-Division 1 Footballers Endorse Cummings

Another group of former players of national football teams, Senior and Junior Lone Star, including 1st and 2nd division teams, have endorsed the presidential bid of Alexander B. Cummings.

Ex-Lone Star winger Kai Jerbo and Mighty Barolle former right forward Opata Lawrence said: "Cummings is the best candidate to lead the country."

The duo made the endorsement yesterday at the headquarters of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) on 24th Street, Sinkor. They represented 27 former players from the national teams and top-flight clubs.

"When we read the platform of Cummings, what attracted us, is Liberia first - it means we must choose Liberia over our relations, colleagues, buddies and whosoever," Jerbo said.

"We have decided to campaign and vote for Cummings; he is the only person who can deliver this country."

Kai Jerbo played for IE (1984 - 1992), Junior and Senior Lone Star teams from 1982-1984 and 1984-1992 respectively.

For his part, Lawrence said the ANC political leader, if elected as President of Liberia, would transform the country by creating job opportunities, investing in the agricultural sector to make Liberia feed herself, and ensure a sound education and healthcare system.

The former Junior Lone Star, Mighty Barrolle, and IE forward argued that Liberians deserve better after 170 years of existence.

He said the ANC standard bearer would boost Liberia's healthcare delivery system and tackle corruption at all levels of the Liberian society.

It may be recalled that two weeks ago, another set of former footballers under the banner "Unity Party Soccer Legends" expressed their support to Vice President Joseph Boakai.

The group comprises of spokesman Dionysius Sebwe and more than 15 former players, including Boy Charles, Ezekieh Doe, Papee Sumo, Pewu Bestman, Kelvin Sebwe and Ben Saydee.

They said their support to Ambassador Boakai is based on his vision for sports and the development of Liberia.