6 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 5 Killed in Yet Another Family Massacre in KZN

Tagged:

Related Topics

Five people, all part of the same family, have been killed in yet another massacre in KwaZulu-Natal in the space of three days.

Police captain Nqobile Gwala on Friday said that gunmen fired multiple shots at the family members who hailed from the Nteke area in Marianhill, aged between 19 and 34, late on Thursday evening.

"Four of the family members died at the scene and the other victim died in hospital on arrival."

On Tuesday night eight people, including two women and six children, were shot and killed in Amatimatolo in the Umzinyathi area.

Their home was set alight after they were shot.

Gwala said that a provincial organised crime task team would investigate the latest family murder.

"The motive of the attack is subject to our ongoing investigation."

Gwala said that authorities had condemned the attack and would investigate thoroughly.

"Such outrageous attacks on families with young children being victims of such crime are totally unacceptable and will be dealt with [with] utmost diligence."

Acting provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Bheki Langa vowed that police would "ensure that they solve the case".

He further condemned the attack and urged the community to assist the police with any information.

"Such family attacks cannot be tolerated, we will work around the clock to solve these cases and send the killers behind bars so that it can be a lesson to others who still think that they can get away with crime."

He said that police would be investigating a case of murder.

Source: News24

South Africa

Zimbabwean Embassy Withdraws From Grace Mugabe Case

In a surprising twist in the matter involving Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe, the country's embassy has decided to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.