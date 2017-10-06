Photo: Barack Oduor/Daily Nation

Nasa protesters block main roads in Homa Bay town as they demand resignation of IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba.

Some supporters of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) on Friday returned to the streets as the opposition stepped up its push for reforms at the electoral commission ahead of the repeat presidential election.

They staged demos in the capital Nairobi, Kisumu, Kakamega and Mombasa on Friday morning, heeding the call of the leaders to protest twice a week— on Mondays and Fridays.

KISUMU

In Kisumu, transport was paralysed on Kisumu-Kakamega highway after hundreds of youths barricaded the road at Kondele.

The demonstrators said they want the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) reformed, and its CEO Ezra Chiloba and 10 other officials accused of bungling August 8 poll shown the door.

The youth lit bonfires and barricaded the roads using rocks and burning tyres.

Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda and Market Milimani Ward MCA Seth Ochieng and a host of other ward reps led the protests.

Interestingly today, anti-riot police have kept off Kondele area despite more reinforcement arriving on Thursday.

Police officers are said to be planning to block the protestors from accessing the central business district of the lakeside city.

They youth have started marching towards town.

In Homa Bay, business came to a standstill due to a standoff between police and Nasa protesters who lit bonfires and blocked access to the town.

The youths chanting anti-IEBC slogans blocked roads with stones, burning tyres and other objects.

Homa Bay police chief Essau Ochorokodi said illegal protests would not tolerated in the town.

"We are going to restore normalcy in the town. The protesters are staging an illegal demonstration,” he said.

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti had earlier told journalists that he would lead protesters in agitating for the removal of Mr Chiloba.

"I am going to be part of those leading the demonstration in Homa Bay County to ensure that IEBC conducts free and fair poll," said Mr Awiti.

More to follow.

Reported by Barack Oduor, Justus Ochieng and Mohamed Ahmed.