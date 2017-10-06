Ghana: National Communications Authority Inaugurates Audit Sub-Committee

press release

In accordance with Section 86 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), a five-member audit sub-committee has been inaugurated to ensure proper and effective financial management practices at the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The committee, chaired by Mr. J. F. Odartey Blankson, comprises representatives from the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), National Media Commission (NMC) and the NCA board.

Other members of the committee are Mr. Benjamin Adjetey, representing from the IAA, Mr. Ofori Henneh Frimpong, representing ICAG, Mrs. Susan Barbara A. Kumapley, representing the NCA Board, and a representative from the National Media Commission (NMC).

Inaugurating the committee in Accra, yesterday, Mr. Ransford Adjei, Acting Director General, IAA, charged the Committee to function according to their mandatory roles and responsibilities as stipulated in Act 921 to ensure that management of NCA pursued the implementation of recommendations contained in both the internal and external auditors report as well as parliament's decision on Auditor-General's report.

Mr Adjei advised the committee to work diligently to achieve its laid down objectives as their efforts would contribute to the development of the NCA and Mother Ghana as a whole.

In a statement, the Director-General of NCA, Mr Joe Anokye, acknowledged the importance of setting up the Audit Committee and gave the assurance that the Board and Management of the Authority would ensure that the committee was provided with all the resources needed to execute its functions.

Section 86 of Act 921 requires that all government institutions establish audit committees.

Members of the Committee are to hold office for a period not exceeding two years and are eligible for re-appointment but a member shall not be appointed for more than two terms.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)