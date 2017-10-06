Nigeria: Guinness Bring Thierry Henry to Nigeria for Its Made of Black Campaign

Photo: Guinness

For the first time, Guinness will be partnering with a footballer for its Made of Black program.

International football icon, Thierry Henry who played for English giants Arsenal will be coming to Nigeria to work with Guinness in Nigeria and across Africa to shine a light on those who demonstrate their Made of Black spirit.

Henry is famous for his time at the English Premier League (EPL) Club Arsenal, where he was part of a team that won two league titles and three FA Cups as well as leading his team to the 2006 UEFA Champions League Final in his role as captain. Named Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year twice, and the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year three times, Henry enriched the football viewing experience for all fans of the sport regardless of team loyalties.

Henry said of the partnership, "I am incredibly excited to be working with a globally renowned brand like Guinness. The Made of Black campaign is something I can really relate to. I have heard a lot about the huge passion for football that exists in Nigeria. I can't wait to see for myself their Made of Black spirit."

The Guinness Nigeria Marketing Director Adenike Adebola said, "We are really excited to be working with such a football legend this year. Henry carved his own path to bring his creative flair to the game, he worked hard to demonstrate his skill and ability; ultimately changing the way the game was played in England and showing that he was truly Made of Black. He is an inspirational ambassador for our Made of Black campaign."

In August 2014, Guinness launched a campaign on MTV Base called Made of Black. African performers and artists who featured on the campaign talked about "their #madeofblack story."

The Made of Black advertisement that launched the campaign declared, "Black is not a colour. Black is an attitude. It's a mindset, it's a way of life. Black represents the best of Africa."

This season, Guinness will be celebrating and uniting passionate football fans and rewarding them through incredible football experiences such as Fanzone activations, with live football and music experiences. In addition, Guinness will continue to sponsor EPL broadcasts through DStv.