Southern Africa: Mozambique Deports 88 Malawians in Transit to South Africa

Photo: Shervorn Monaghan/IRIN

A 'transporter' who helps smuggle people into South Africa (file photo).

Authorities in Mozambican Tete province have deported 88 Malawian nationals who were on their way to South Africa probably to look for greener pastures, Malawi immigration officials have confirmed.

They say details of those who trafficked them remain sketchy since the alleged traffickers have been detained in Mozambique on human trafficking charges.

"Those deported are from Machinga, Mangochi and Balaka districts. Eight of them are women and one minor.," says Mwanza immigration spokesperson Pasqually Zulu.

Cases of people using unchartered routes and having no proper documentation when travelling outside the country are on the rise in Malawi.

This is despite efforts by the department of immigration and citizenship services to stop the tendency.

Two days ago, officials in Malawi intercepted 54 Malawian nationals who were travelling to South Africa without any travelling document.

Four of them had passports which did not belong to them.

"They were caught during a joint sweeping exercise which was conducted by Police, Immigration and Malawi Revenue Authority officers," says Zulu.

He says during investigations it was revealed that these people were assisted by Mr Elias Jafali aged 24 of Ntonda Vge T/A Chowe Mangochi, Mr Shadreck Mafupa aged 30 from Kambuku Vge T/A Makhwangwala in Ntcheu, Mr Dickson Limited aged 30 Mchenga Vge T/A Kuntaja Blantyre and Mr Mabvuto Phiri aged 34 from Kachenga Vge T/A Mankhambira in Nkhata-Bay.

"The four are currently remanded at Mwanza Prison and are expected to appear before the court soon," he says.