Tedd Josiah with his deceased fiancée Regina Katar.

Music producer Tedd Josiah eulogized his fiancée Regina Katar with several posts on Instagram as her family prepares to lay her to rest on Saturday at Ihururu village in Nyeri.

Katar died earlier in the week leaving behind a three-month-old daughter, Jameela.

I now know how it feels to walk beside an angel 😇 @reginahkatar SING YOUR HEART OUT IN HEAVEN until we mere mortals can hear you here on Earth. And my Princess please Ask God to allow you to rest cause you worked and did His will here on Earth. REST IN PEACE

The music producer and his fiancée lived together for years after Josiah’s sojourn in Europe in the aftermath of the 2007 disputed elections.



Three peas in a happy pod! When God lends you an angel 😇 you receive love beyond description & measure. But when God asks for his angel back you must give thanks for the moments and love 💕 you shared. Reginah Katar I celebrate you & I thank you for every special moment of LIFE LOVE AND LAUGHTER REST MY ANGEL REST @reginahkatar