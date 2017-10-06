6 October 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: We'll Bring Our a-Game - Ketjijere

Tagged:

Related Topics

Namibia's senior national team captain Ronald Ketjijere says they will approach Saturday's friendly international football match against bogey team Botswana with a competitive mindset.

Ketjijere is one of 23 players named by Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti on Tuesday for the friendly, which will be used as preparation for the team's participation in the African Nations Championship (Chan) finals early next year.

Despite their poor record against Botswana, Ketjijere is confident that the team is ready to prove a point in front of its home supporters at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek.

"Going into this game, we know it is going to be a revenge mission against Botswana, who knocked us out of the Cosafa Cup as defending champions when we hosted the games here in 2016," he told Nampa on Thursday.

The last time Namibia registered a win against Botswana was in 1996 when they massacred the Zebras by 6-0 in an African Nations Cup qualifier at the Independence Stadium.

The two nations have faced each other 19 times, with Botswana winning eight times, and Namibia only three times. The other eight matches ended in draws.

Ketjijere added that the team is physically fit, but the players lack match sharpness.

"It has been tough on everybody because of not having an active league in the country for over a year now, but I am happy the Namibia Football Association brought in a biokineticist who has been keeping us fit for all our games," he said, referring to Charl Botha.

He said all the players are looking forward to impressing the coach so that they can be included in the final squad which will compete in the Chan competition.

Ketjijere called on the Namibian nation to support the Brave Warriors in a match that kicks off at 16h00.

- Nampa

Namibia

Ruling Party Nominates Candidates for Elective Congress

Today the politburo of the ruling party Swapo converges in Windhoek to, amongst others, nominate candidates for next… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.