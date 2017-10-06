Namibia: We'll Bring Our a-Game - Ketjijere

Namibia's senior national team captain Ronald Ketjijere says they will approach Saturday's friendly international football match against bogey team Botswana with a competitive mindset.

Ketjijere is one of 23 players named by Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti on Tuesday for the friendly, which will be used as preparation for the team's participation in the African Nations Championship (Chan) finals early next year.

Despite their poor record against Botswana, Ketjijere is confident that the team is ready to prove a point in front of its home supporters at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek.

"Going into this game, we know it is going to be a revenge mission against Botswana, who knocked us out of the Cosafa Cup as defending champions when we hosted the games here in 2016," he told Nampa on Thursday.

The last time Namibia registered a win against Botswana was in 1996 when they massacred the Zebras by 6-0 in an African Nations Cup qualifier at the Independence Stadium.

The two nations have faced each other 19 times, with Botswana winning eight times, and Namibia only three times. The other eight matches ended in draws.

Ketjijere added that the team is physically fit, but the players lack match sharpness.

"It has been tough on everybody because of not having an active league in the country for over a year now, but I am happy the Namibia Football Association brought in a biokineticist who has been keeping us fit for all our games," he said, referring to Charl Botha.

He said all the players are looking forward to impressing the coach so that they can be included in the final squad which will compete in the Chan competition.

Ketjijere called on the Namibian nation to support the Brave Warriors in a match that kicks off at 16h00.

- Nampa