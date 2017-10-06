6 October 2017

Nigeria: NNPC Scandal - Kachikwu, Buhari Meeting Ends

By Sani Tukur

The meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister of state for petroleum, Ibeh Kachikwu, has ended.

The meeting started past 11 a.m. Friday.

The two men were expected to discuss the minister's memo to the president accusing the head of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, of corruption.

Mr. Kachikwu declined to speak to journalists after the closed-door meeting at the presidential villa.

The minister emerged from the meeting at about 12:45 p.m.

Asked by several journalists what they discussed, Mr. Kachikwu simply said "no comment" before hurrying out.

