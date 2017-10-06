6 October 2017

South Africa: Lions Opt for Youth Against WP

Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin has opted for youth ahead of their Currie Cup clash against Western Province at Ellis Park on Sunday.

"Coming into the match with seven players who are still under the age of 21 is an exciting prospect for us. It shows the strength of our junior systems, and I believe that using our young players at this level is a stepping stone for the franchise," said De Bruin.

These players are Len Massyn, Bradley Thain, Jan-Louis la Grange, Hacjivah Dayimani, Rhyno Herbst, Marco Jansen van Vuren and Jo Hanko de Villiers.

Kick-off for Sunday's clash is scheduled for 14:30.

Teams:

Golden Lions

15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Ashlon Davids, 9 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Jo Hanko de Villiers, 6 Len Massyn, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Bradley Thain, 22 Jan-Louis La Grange

Western Province

TBA

