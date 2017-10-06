Liberia: Several Parties in Coma?

Several political parties and their presidential candidates appear to have gone into coma here for reasons best known to them, given the level of uncertainty over when they will ever launch their political campaign for the Tuesday, 10 October presidential and representatives' elections.

It seems electorate are yet to feel the presence of some of these parties that claim to be fielding presidential candidates, with no certain dates known here to the public as to when they will showcase their political strength with just few days left for the polls due next Tuesday, 10 October.

Concerns have been mounting in the camp of one of such parties, Redemption Democratic Congress (RDC) of former National Transitional Legislative Assembly (NTLA) speaker Mr. George S. Dweh, where an anonymous party official claims that RDC's campaign launch is set for next week after receiving some vehicles from its political leader.

Another political party that is yet to launch its campaign is the opposition New Liberian Party (NLP) with headquarters situated in Caldwell, Montserrado County. Former Central Bank Governor, Dr. J. Mills Jones' Movement for Economic Empowerment or MOVEE is also yet to launch its campaign.

Giving reasons why the NLP has not launched its political campaign, the Coordinator of the NLP 17 electoral districts Madam Tetee Sando, attributed the late participation of its presidential candidate into the campaign launch to financial constraints. She, however, claims that efforts are being made by the party to have its political campaign launched in Montserrado County.

There are a lot more political parties that claim to be fielding presidential candidates for the October 10 polls but are yet to showcase their political strength since campaign activities were declared opened by the National Elections Commission (NEC). Information gathered by this paper suggests that some of parties are facing logistical and financial constraints to jumpstart their political campaigns.

It has also been gathered so far that some of the political parties' presence are yet to be felt in several parts of the country due to their inability to reach electorate residing in remote places.