Liberia: Cummings Gets Market Women Blessing

Photo: Liberian Observer

ANC standard bearer Cummings speaks to a large gathering of partisans

The standard-bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander Cummings has been blessed by market women from 52 markets across Montserrado County.

According to the market women, Cummings numerous contributions toward the market women of the country has demonstrated that he is a true Liberian who has the country at heart and willing to lift Liberia from its present condition.

Speaking Thursday at the ground breaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Rally Town Daycare center, the national president of the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA), Alice G. Yeebahn said the issue of school for the children has been one of the major challenges facing the association.

Madam Yeebahn in an exuberant mood first thanked God for answering their prayer by directing Mr. Cummings to them and secondly thanked Cummings and his wife (Theresa Cummings) for their numerous contributions to Liberian women and investing in the future of the children.

"Cummings came and the story has changed around. The National President is prepared to welcome other politicians," she said.

Yeebahn revealed that the school when constructed will be named in honor of Mr. Cummings for his selfless contributions toward the education of the country.

"What for Cummings will be given to Cummings on election day. We will name the school LMA-Cummings Foundation," she added. She further reminded the women who were dressed in the color of the ANC with the logo of the party to go all out, think and pray ahead of the elections.

She challenged the women to remember their commitment, a statement which was received with touching jubilations among the women and others in the hall.

Responding to the market women, the standard-bearer, Alexander Cummings said the women should see themselves as the foundation of the country.

Cummings promised he will continue to invest in the women and the young people of the country. He challenged the women to know that Liberia deserves better and as such; they should go all out on October 10 and vote the ANC in a first round vote.

"We believe in Liberia and the people. In the first 100 days, we will create credit facility for Liberian businesses. We have to elect new leaders if we want different Liberia. Vote Alexander Cummings and Jeremiah Sulunteh and our representative candidates on October 10," he appealed.

At the ground breaking ceremony, Mr. Cummings donated US$10,000.00 toward the construction of the school for the children. In a related development, the chairlady of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) of former central bank Governor, Dr. Mills Jones for Montserrado County, Victoria Wrobeh has joined the Alternative National Congress (ANC) of Alexander Cummings.

Speaking at an elaborate program at the ANC's party headquarters in Sinkor, Madam Wrobeh who was accompanied with huge numbers of her followers from MOVEE said there is time for everything.

After serving as MOVEE's Montserrado County chairlady for two years, Wrobeh said it was time to think different for the sake of Liberia. She vowed not to badmouth the standard-bearer of the party, but cited lack of communication and coordination as some of the reasons behind her departure from the party.

"We know Mr. Cummings has passion for the country. It is time for Mr. Cummings to lead Liberia. I did not come here to look for money, but for the love of Liberia," she said.

For his part, the standard-bearer of the ANC, Alexander Cummings assured Wrobeh and her team members that the ANC will not disappoint them.