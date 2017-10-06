Liberia: Total Makes 10 Commercial Motorcyclists Smiled

The management of TOTAL Liberia has put smiles on the faces of Liberians during the close of its "Win Big" campaign that lasted from the beginning of June to October 2017.

The ten beneficiaries, drawn from the commercial motorcycle union received their prizes at an elaborate ceremony organized by the management of TOTAL Liberia and overseen by the representative of the National Lottery Agency.

In a welcoming statement, the retail sales and development manager, James Taylor, the Win Big campaign gave back a brand new kehkeh (grand prize), three band motorcycle and five preloaded fuel cards with US$200.00 each, bringing to ten the number of prizes that were up for grasp.

Taylor introduced the team that represented the National Lottery Agency along with the president of the Commercial Motorcycle Union of Liberia, John A.F Kenyor all of whom that splendidly conducted the draw to the satisfaction of all participants.

Participating filling stations in the campaign included Airport, Buchanan, Brewerville, Bye-Pass, Boys Town, Caldwell, Duport road, Freeport, Gbarnga, Ganta, Jacob Town, Kakata, LBS, New Georgia, Old Road, Omega, Rehab Junction SKD Junction, Tarr Town, Tubmanburg, Tweh Farm, Waterside, Wroto Town and 72nd.

Out of the three, central, western and eastern regions that the above number of filling stations form part; the winner of the grand prize, Arthur Kesselley, is a resident of Duport Road.

All the winners, in separate statement, appreciated TOTAL Liberia for the gesture. "TOTAL is very good, I encourage all commercial motorcyclists. I want to encourage all the drivers of taxi cabs and buses that TOTAL Liberia is very good," Momoh Kenyor happily said. Speaking to journalists during the ceremony, TOTAL Liberia managing director, Peter K. Adegunle said commercial motorcycle riders some of whom work for people are now beneficiaries of the draw.

He said the draw, one of many yet to come, seeks to give back to communities especially the commercial motorcyclists that are one way or another meaningfully contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

"As you can see behind me, they are jubilating because of the various prizes they have won for themselves," the TOTAL managing director added.

Commenting on the quality and the advantages that can be derived at when using the TOTAL lubricants, Mr. Adegunle assured customers that the engine oils are safe and it keeps the engine long lasting.

"The engine oils are very good quality lubricants that meet international standards. The lubricants also have excellent cleaning and discrepancy properties with high anti-wear and anti-corrosion properties. It is a very good resistant to rust, foaming and oxidation," he added.

To qualify for the draw, participants were asked to buy 1.4 litre of TOTAL quartz oil until it reaches 4.1 liter to enter the draw. One was requested to buy as many litres as possible because the more one buys the better the chances to win.