Liberia: River Cess Rep. Candidate Identifies District Needs

A representative candidate in River Cess County electoral district#1 has identified healthcare, education, road infrastructure and agriculture as some of the key things lacking in the county.

Daniel W. Debois, an independent candidate said it is unthinkable for residents of the district in such a modern age, to have only one junior high school building in Zammie Town.

Making the disclosure Tuesday October 3, 2017 while on his way to launch his campaign in the district said he seen the plights of the residents of the area still challenged by these four key things.

"If I am elected, the areas of healthcare, education, road and agriculture will be his priorities before all other things," Debois said. "With a voting population of 17, 600 with 362 towns and villages, to be having a single public school only in Zammie town is worrisome."

According to him, apart from the public junior high school, other schools in ZaiduTown, Bleato, Nyonvlehn Town, jolo town and Sayee Town are all elementary schools.

He further maintained that with these challenges in the education sector, when children of school going age in the are fortunate to graduate from sixth and ninth grades they are left with no alternative, but to migrate to Cestos City, the provincial capital, or move to Monrovia depending on the family's capacity.

Debois, who has pledged his support to the presidential bid of Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai, added that anything short of this, children who graduate from sixth and ninth grades who do not have any parental support would end their educational sojourn right there, thereby promoting teenage pregnancy and forceful marriage in the area.

Also highlighting the primary healthcare need in the area, the representative candidate maintained that the lack of primary healthcare as appalling as it is, contributes to the challenging and harsh living condition of the ordinary people in the area.

"As part of my priority areas and in line with that of Ambassador Boakai's immediate plan of actions, and because of these similarities, I am pledging my unflinching support to the election of the Unity Party presidential candidate for speed development in the area," he added.

The representative candidate also observed that the cultivation of cash crops in the district would increase income as well as the economic viability of the area.

"Cultivation of these crops would arrest the situation of capital flight which often come about when everything used and consumed by the people are imported from other countries," Dubois said.