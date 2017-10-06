South Africa: Phahlane Will Be in Jail By the Time State Puts Me On Trial - O'sullivan

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan says, by time the State is ready to put him on trial, former acting police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane will be in jail.

The State on Friday again postponed the case against O'Sullivan, his assistant Sarah-Jane Trent and two IPID investigators, Mandlakayise Mahlangu and Temane Binang, saying the investigation had still not been completed.

The Pretoria Magistrate's Court heard that the police's cyber unit had still not downloaded the data off O'Sullivan's cellphone.

All four accused have been charged with extortion, fraud and intimidation.

After his court appearance, O'Sullivan said there was no investigation against him and there never had been.

"What we have is criminals with badges and clowns with gowns running the criminal justice system, and soon it will come to an end," he said.

O'Sullivan said that, come December, there would be a new president who would hopefully reorganise the police and the criminal justice system.

O'Sullivan also said this that the matter should be finalised before his next appearance.

"If they don't complete this and do it quickly, we will have the matter withdrawn from the roll, and quite frankly, I think by the time they are ready to put me on trial, Phahlane will be in jail."

'Charges a ruse'

IPID head Robert McBride, who was at the previous court appearance, told reporters that the investigation and charges were a ruse and an attempt to undermine the investigation into Phahlane.

Phahlane is under investigation for the possible contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, relating to more than R1m he allegedly received from a Pretoria car dealer.

O'Sullivan has previously investigated Phahlane.

The matter against O'Sullivan and his co-accused has been postponed to November 8 for finalisation of the investigation and disclosure for docket.

Advocate Wilco Botha, for Mahlangu and Binang, filed a notice that if the State postpones again for investigation, they would apply to have the case struck from the roll.

He told the court that the postponements had prejudiced his clients.

O'Sullivan said if the investigation is not finalised in their next appearance, he would follow suit.

