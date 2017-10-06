6 October 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Agriculture Min., Tanzanian Amb. Discuss Joint Cooperation

Agriculture Minister Abdel Moneim el Banna on Friday discussed with Tanzanian Ambassador in Cairo Mohamed Haji means to boost agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to establish a number of joint projects in Tanzania and to intensify agricultural scientific research cooperation in addition to exchanging experts and experiences.

Banna affirmed expanding training grants offered by the Egyptian International Center for Agriculture to train more Tanzanian trainees in all fields of agriculture, animal production, fish wealth, soil and water.

He urged Tanzanian bodies to compile a map of epidemiological animal deceases to start considering a project of establishing a meat factory in Tanzania which is characterized by its rich animal wealth.

Both sides agreed to form a joint scientific committee to sign a memorandum of understanding, covering all fields of cooperation, to be signed on the fringe of the Egyptian- Tanzanian Joint Committee that is set to be held in November.

The Tanzanian ambassador invited Banna to visit his country leading a delegation of top officials from the ministry of agriculture and research centers to stand on agricultural and animal activities there.

