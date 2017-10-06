Egypt: Nasr, Tunisian Amb. Tackle Preparations for Egyptian-Tunisian High Committee

Investment and International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr discussed with Tunisian Ambassador to Egypt Nejib Mnif preparations for the 16th session of the Egyptian-Tunisian High Joint Committee, set to be held in November in Cairo under the premiers of both countries.

They tackled deals set to be signed by the committee to activate cooperation between the two countries.

The higher committee is meant to develop bilateral relations in the economic and development fields to serve the interests of both sides, Nasr said.

The minister highlighted the necessity of coordinating visions toward the African continent with regard to economic organizations and blocs.

Nasr and Mnif discussed preparations for the Egyptian-Tunisian investment forum, which is scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the higher committee meetings.

The forum aims at boosting investment relations between the two countries as well as increasing Tunisian investments in Egypt.

The Tunisia ambassador, for his part, asserted his country's keenness on rendering the higher joint committee successful in order to bolster relations in all domains.