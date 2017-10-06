Egypt: French FM - We Look Forward to Sisi's Visit to France

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had talks on Friday with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris.

In press statements, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said that the two sides discussed joint cooperation in several fields.

The French top diplomat said his country is looking forward to a visit by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to Paris, added the spokesman.

Le Drian said his country will remain supporting Egypt as Paris holds that Egypt is the cornerstone of stability in the Middle East, according to the spokesman.

Shoukry for his part expounded the recent developments in Egypt regarding the recent economic and financial reforms, said the spokesman.

As for regional files, Shoukry reviewed Egypt's assessment to the regional situation, said the spokesman. Also, Shoukry explained the Egyptian efforts for reaching a national rapprochement in Libya, added the spokesman.

Shoukry also reviewed the Egyptian efforts for supporting negotiations on Syria in an effort to ease off the suffering of the Syrian people, added the spokesman.

As for the Iraqi file, the two ministers discussed the outcome of a referendum on Kurdistan independence, said the spokesman.

As for the Palestinian file and the future of the Middle East peace process, Shoukry explained the Egyptian stance on this score, highlighting successful efforts by Cairo that helped achieve inter-Palestinian reconciliation.

Shoukry meanwhile, confirmed that Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain will remain adamant regarding their demands that Qatar should stop all support to terrorist groups which undermines the safety and security of Arab countries let alone harming regional and international security, added the spokesman.