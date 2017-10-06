Egypt: Tourism Minister Meets With Italian Tourism Officials

Minister of Tourism Yahia Rashid held Thursday a number of important meetings with Italian tourism officials and tour operators on the sidelines of his visit to the Vatican city.

Egypt's Ambassador to Rome Hisham Badr and Charge d'affaires of the Egyptian Embassy in the Vatican city Tamer Tawfiq, among others, have attended the meetings.

The minister underlined in a speech the importance of his current visit and revealed his ministry's plans to attract Italian tourists to visit Egypt.

In addition, Badr also made a speech in which he stressed the importance of reviving tourism in Egypt, encouraging the Italian side to work on increasing tourist inflow into Egypt.