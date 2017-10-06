Francistown — Three Namibian bowls teams returned home earlier this week from Francistown, Botswana, where they participated in the annual Botswana Invitational Trips Tournament, hosted by Francistown Bowling Club.

Sixteen teams participated in the three-day tournament from as far as Namibia and Zimbabwe and local towns such as Jwaneng, Orapa, Selebi Pikwe and host, Francistown.

The Namibia Bowling Association entered two teams, NBA A and NBA B, while Windhoek Country Club (WCC) had one team.

The NBA A team comprised Johan Jacobs, Freddie Fouche and Marinda Bezuidenhout, Sandy Joubert, Valdi Wentzel and Gerhard Cloete while the husband and spouse combination of Schalk and Huipie van Wyk were joined by Patrys Partridge to complete the WCC team.

The tournament was played in a round-robin format in two sections of eight teams per section. NBA B finished third in Section B with WCC also finishing third in Section A, while NBA A claimed top spot in Section A to set a date with the winners of Section B, Letsibogo, in the final.

It was a very close game as NBA A lost by the narrowest of margins when Letsibogo took the game with 14 shots to 13.

This year, the two experienced bowlers were Sandy Joubert, who also doubles as NBA President and Johan Jacobs. Both have represented Namibia internationally.