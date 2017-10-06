6 October 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwandan Rwigara Family in Court for Pretrial Hearing

Tagged:

Related Topics

Diane Shima Rwigara, a critic of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, was taken to court Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

The 35-year-old is charged with forging signatures during her presidential campaign. She was disqualified from contesting in the August 4 election won by President Kagame with 98 per cent of the vote.

Ms Rwigara appeared in court alongside her mother Adeline and sister Anne. The three are charged with inciting insurrection. Adeline Rwigara is also charged with discrimination and sectarian practices.

The trio has been in detention for two weeks.

Rwanda police first raided their house in the capital Kigali in August on allegations of tax evasion relating to the family-owned tobacco company.

The family of the late businessman Assinapol Rwigara has been involved in run-ins with the police since.

They are however not facing the tax evasion charges.

In an interview with The EastAfrican, shortly before her arrest,Ms Rwigara denied all the charges claiming that her family was being "persecuted for criticising the government".

Rwanda

Government Moves to Relax Anti-Abortion Law

Procuring abortion under specific circumstances is set to be easier if proposed changes to the Penal Code getting the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.