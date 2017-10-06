Kenya: Police Allow Nasa Anti-IEBC Nasa Demos in Kakamega

Police have allowed National Super Alliance supporters in Kakamega County to hold peaceful anti-IEBC demonstrations on Friday.

Security agents had earlier Thursday turned away Nasa officials led by Nabii Nabwera, who had gone to notify the law enforcers of the planned protests but later gave the go-ahead.

Kakamega South Deputy Divisional Police chief Jonah Sitienei told the Nasa officials they needed to consult the County Police Commander Tito Kilonzi on the matter.

A heated argument erupted after the Nasa officials complained police were frustrating their democratic right to take part in a peaceful demonstration.

"The police are saying they will not allow the protest but they have not given any reasons for their decision. We are insisting the demo is on," said Mr Nabwera.

VIOLENT PROTESTS

Police later said the demonstrations had been allowed but warned that anybody engaging in acts of lawlessness would be arrested.

"We have asked them (Nasa supporters) to ensure the demonstrations are peaceful from the start to the end," said Mr Sitienei.

The ODM Kakamega County youth leader Mophat Mandela said Nasa supporters would begin the peaceful march from the Muliro grounds and end at the IEBC offices located near the County headquarters.

"We are asking our supporters to turn up in large numbers to join the anti-IEBC protests in our county," said Mr Mandela.

On Monday, police tear-gassed Nasa supporters who were protesting in Kakamega streets led by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

Anti-riot police blocked Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala from leaving his home at the Milimani to join the protests which disrupted business activities in the town for several hours.